Angelina Beautiful Clean to hold household hazardous waste collection event

(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina Beautiful Clean will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event.

The event will take place Saturday, March 5th from 9 a.m. to noon at the City of Lufkin Recycling Center located at 500 SouthPark Dr.

According to a press release, the annual Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection event serves hundreds of households across over a dozen different zip codes to ensure that hazardous materials are properly disposed of and recycled when possible.

“This event is something that our community counts on annually in order to properly dispose of hazardous materials,” said Emily Thornton, Executive Director for Angelina Beautiful/Clean. “We are proud that we are able to provide this resource for our community each year. It’s our way of helping East Texans continue to make environmentally conscious decisions and prevent illegal dumping. This collection service is not limited to only Angelina County residents. We do not turn anyone away who is looking for an opportunity to properly dispose of items that are harmful to our natural environment. It’s always so amazing to see our community come together each year to help AB/C make a difference, and we are incredibly thankful that our organization is able to provide this service for Deep East Texans.”

Specific item details below:

Accepting paints, automobile batteries, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, other hazardous household products, and white goods (old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters) electronic wastes (printers, scanners, Palm accessories, power supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD-roms, speakers, VCR’s, DVD players, stereo equipment, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio or video equipment, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radios, Walkman products, calculators, cellular phones, and phone accessories). Motor oil, antifreeze, and cooking oil will be accepted.

Prohibited Items:

Tires, infectious medical stats, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and explosives. TV’s and computer monitors are NOT accepted at this time

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event((Source: Angelina Beautiful Clean))

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

