Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

A Texas judge has blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender confirming treatments she’s received.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST
(AP) - A Texas judge has blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender confirming treatments she’s received.

District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary order halting the investigation of the 16-year-old’s parents, but didn’t issue a broader ruling blocking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive requiring officials to look into such treatments on youth as abuse.

Abbott issued his directive following a nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The parents’ lawsuit marked the first reported investigation sparked by the directive and legal opinion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

