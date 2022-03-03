Lufkin not intimidated by powerhouse Dallas Kimball

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The unranked Lufkin Panthers admit that they may be the only ones that believe they have a chance to advance to the 5A Region II Championship on Saturday and that is okay with them.

To get there they will have to take down state ranked #2 Dallas Kimball, winners of six state championships. Those six date back to 1990. You have to go back 11 years before then to see Lufkin’s lone state championship in 1979.

“They will be a challenge,” Lufkin head coach JT McManus said. “If we talk about wanting to play the best then we have to play the best and they are next on the schedule. If I wanted to steal a line it would be from Coach Gillespie when he was at A&M - They have McDonalds All-Americans and we have kids that eat at McDonalds.”

Lufkin is in the 5A Region II Tournament after beating Sulphur Springs 42-32 in the Regional Quarterfinals Tuesday night. Kimball beat Rock Hill 86-53 to advance.

“Five of the last 10 years we had been to the third round and this time we were able to get over the hump. Our kids were aware of that. I don’t know if it was a big exhale. I think there was a little bit of that along with some celebration.”

Lufkin is 35-4 on the year. Unranked this team is okay with the underdog label and excited to bust some plans of metroplex basketball fans hoping to go to state in a week.

“We have proven we can do what is best for us and we want Kimball,” junior Brandon Walker said. “That is what we are working for right now. We just go out there and play like we have played all year and focus on the game.”

Lufkin has been able to play solid defense. In their quarterfinal game, Sulphur Springs never made it to double digits in a ,single quarter. That defense will be tested in Garland with a Kimball team that can score early and often.

“I am not worried about what people say at all,” Elijah Johnson said. “Rankings are just a number and we are here for whoever.”

Tipoff between the two schools is set for 6 p.m. Friday night at the Culwell Center in Garland. The winner will move on to the 5A Region II Championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. back inside the Culwell Center.

