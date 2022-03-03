East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with a few clouds, but still expect lots of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will warm from the 40s this morning back into the mid 70s this afternoon with light south winds. A few more clouds are expected tomorrow with a bit more of a breeze. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Saturday and increase Sunday into Monday as a cold front reaches East Texas. That means temperatures will be warm this weekend, but fall back to highs in the 50s and 60s for the first half of next week.

