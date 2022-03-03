Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with a few clouds, but still expect lots of sunshine through the day.  Temperatures will warm from the 40s this morning back into the mid 70s this afternoon with light south winds.  A few more clouds are expected tomorrow with a bit more of a breeze.  Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Saturday and increase Sunday into Monday as a cold front reaches East Texas.  That means temperatures will be warm this weekend, but fall back to highs in the 50s and 60s for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

