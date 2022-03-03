Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Rusk County is now under a burn ban. It is illegal to do any outdoor burning in Rusk County until further notice. Happy Thursday, East Texas! Just like yesterday, you can expect another warm day in the 70s with dry skies and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase later this evening which will help keep temps from cooling too fast, and most should be waking up to near 50 degrees tomorrow morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy all day tomorrow and we might even see a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Despite the abundant cloud cover, afternoon highs will remain warm and muggy in the middle to upper 70s tomorrow thanks to our south winds. This weekend, temperatures will trend in the upper 70s to lower 80s as south winds get a bit on the breezy side at 10 to 20 mph, with stronger gusts possible. Some scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, but better rain (and storm) chances will arrive late on Sunday and will last into the first half of Monday as our next cold front sets up to move through ETX. Rain will end for most by Monday afternoon and temperatures will drop throughout the day. A cold start is expected for next Tuesday as we drop into the middle to upper 30s for morning lows. Thankfully, the highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are not going to be too cool as they mainly range from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Widespread severe weather does not look likely with the showers and storms expected Sunday into Monday, but some stronger wind gusts, pocket change hail, and heavy to very heavy rainfall may be possible at times. Please remain weather alert and continue to check in for more updates to this forecast. We will keep you updated with the latest.

