Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrigan-Camden ISD
Corrigan-Camden ISD teacher accused of relationship with student
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford to run EV, internal combustion divisions separately

Latest News

Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the...
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
James Yoder.
Man takes victim’s prosthetic leg, ties her to tree in alleged rape, court docs say
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’