First Alert: Warm, humid, and windy with a slight chance of showers this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As we head into the weekend, there will be enough low-level moisture in place to bring back a low-end chance for rain, mainly in the form of streamer showers. Saturday’s rain chance is only at 20% before we bump it up slightly to 30% on Sunday.

Despite the mostly cloudy skies, the added humidity, and slight chance of rain this weekend, it will be unseasonably warm as daytime highs top out around the 80-degree mark with wake-up temperatures in the lower 60′s.

The low-end rain chances this weekend will give way to more likely chances of rain coming into play by Monday when our next storm system and cold front make their way through our part of the state. This cold frontal passage will not be all that cold, but it will knock temperatures back down to more seasonal norms as sweater weather makes a return to the Piney Woods.

The cold frontal passage on Monday looks to stall just to our south on Tuesday and Wednesday. That stalled out front will combine with another storm system and upper level moisture overriding the cooler air to generate cloudy skies and modest chances for a cool rain on Tuesday, possibly lingering into the first half of Wednesday.

Look for daytime highs through the middle of next week to hang in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

We will then see temperatures briefly moderate by Thursday before a strong cold front looks to invade Texas by this time next week. This stout cold front will bring in a slight chance of rain next Friday followed by some much colder air coming into play for the middle part of March.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.

