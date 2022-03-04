Ground turkey tacos by the East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Jeffers

1. Rinse, peel, and grate carrot, sweet potato or zucchini (if using zucchini, grate but do not peel). Squeeze dry with paper towel. 2. Rinse and shred lettuce. Rinse, core, and chop tomatoes. 3. Grate cheese. 4. In a colander, drain and rinse beans. 5. Coat a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Add turkey and brown. 6. Add grated vegetables, beans, canned tomatoes, chili powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt and black pepper. Stir well. 7. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until thickened, about 20 minutes. 8. Add 2 Tablespoons cooked meat mixture to each taco shell. Top each with 1 tablespoon grated cheese, 1 tablespoon shredded lettuce, and 1 Tablespoon fresh tomatoes.