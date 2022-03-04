Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Ground turkey tacos by the East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Jeffers

Watch East Texas News at 5.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s National Nutrition Month, and our guest knows a lot about nutrition. Kinsey Jeffers, the nutrition education manager with the East Texas Food Bank, shared a delicious and simple recipe for turkey tacos you can enjoy anytime.

Turkey Tacos

Courtesy of the East Texas Food Bank

Ingredients

  • 1 medium zucchini, carrot or sweet potato
  • 1/4 medium head of lettuce
  • 2 large tomatoes
  • 7 oz low-fat cheese shredded
  • 1 15.5 oz can low-sodium pinto beans
  • 1 lb lean ground turkey
  • 1 15.5 oz can low-sodium chopped or crushed tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 package 100% whole wheat or corn tortillas; or hard taco shells

Instructions

  1. 1. Rinse, peel, and grate carrot, sweet potato or zucchini (if using zucchini, grate but do not peel). Squeeze dry with paper towel. 2. Rinse and shred lettuce. Rinse, core, and chop tomatoes. 3. Grate cheese. 4. In a colander, drain and rinse beans. 5. Coat a large skillet with non-stick cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Add turkey and brown. 6. Add grated vegetables, beans, canned tomatoes, chili powder, garlic powder, dried oregano, salt and black pepper. Stir well. 7. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until thickened, about 20 minutes. 8. Add 2 Tablespoons cooked meat mixture to each taco shell. Top each with 1 tablespoon grated cheese, 1 tablespoon shredded lettuce, and 1 Tablespoon fresh tomatoes.

Check out more recipes from the food bank here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
SPC Outlook
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck

Latest News

Turkey Tacos with East Texas Food Bank
Abbott Nutrition is recalling one lot of Similac PM 6040 powered infant formula.
Baby formula recall expands
Here's your perfect weekend breakfast idea
Spicy Sausage Breakfast Casserole by Mama Steph
Spicy Sausage Breakfast Casserole by Mama Steph
Spicy Sausage Breakfast Casserole by Mama Steph