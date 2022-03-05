East Texas woman with Ukrainian roots praying for family’s safety

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As war rages in Ukraine, an East Texas woman is watching the news coverage and praying for her family’s safety.

Yulia Rickers, who was born in Ukraine, lived there for 21 years. Rickers still has family and friends in Ukraine.

“Are you safe? What did you do today? How many times did the sirens go off?” Rickers said she asks her loved ones daily.

When asked if her loved ones in Ukraine are safe, she said, “They’re alive, because nobody is safe right now. The only choice that we have is to fight. And what’s heartbreaking is that I cannot be there.”

She said she’s hoping for a good outcome.

“We’re waiting. We’re hoping. We’re praying, so is everybody else, but day-to-day it’s, ‘are they going to be alive?’”

