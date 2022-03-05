Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas woman with Ukrainian roots praying for family’s safety

“Are they going to be alive?”
East Texas News at 6.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As war rages in Ukraine, an East Texas woman is watching the news coverage and praying for her family’s safety.

Yulia Rickers, who was born in Ukraine, lived there for 21 years. Rickers still has family and friends in Ukraine.

“Are you safe? What did you do today? How many times did the sirens go off?” Rickers said she asks her loved ones daily.

When asked if her loved ones in Ukraine are safe, she said, “They’re alive, because nobody is safe right now. The only choice that we have is to fight. And what’s heartbreaking is that I cannot be there.”

She said she’s hoping for a good outcome.

“We’re waiting. We’re hoping. We’re praying, so is everybody else, but day-to-day it’s, ‘are they going to be alive?’”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
SPC Outlook
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck

Latest News

Tips to ensure that your internet barrier issecure
Expert offers tips to ensure your online information secure
What we know about the 150,272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck
SPC Outlook
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase