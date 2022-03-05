Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle


Junior League of Lufkin hosts annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event

By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This afternoon, Deep East Texas families spent time with their kids by giving them an adventure involving vehicles.

The Junior League of Lufkin and local community members spent the day hosting “Touch a Truck,” an interactive and free event created to provide kids with a unique opportunity to explore different vehicles in public service.

All of the proceeds raised from today’s event will go back to helping kids in the future.

“We’re able to use those funds to give out scholarships and grants, and it goes into one of our biggest projects the Back to School Bonanza,” said Lauren Luce with the Junior League of Lufkin.

To learn how you can volunteer or donate, just contact the Junior League of Lufkin. Click here for the organization’s website.

