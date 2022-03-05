Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Polk County police reopen case of Kyle Thomas Rugg; family offering $25K reward

Polk County Police Department reopen case of Kyle Thomas Rugg
By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they’re re-investigating the death of a Houston area man who disappeared seven years ago.

Sheriff Byron Lyons made the announcement today during a press conference in Katy.

Rugg disappeared On March 3, 2015, in the Lake Livingston area of Polk County. Authorities tell us Rugg attended a party near the state park area of the lake. Investigators believe he stayed in the county the following day to fish with friends, but he was never heard from again.

Search teams from Harris County scoured Lake Livingston but never found any clues to his disappearance. January 2020, Polk County officials tell us they found human remains, not knowing they were that of Rugg.

Investigators sent his remains to a pathology lab in Fort Worth where the ID matched Rugg’s DNA. Today, Rugg’s family joined investigators as they announced they were reopening the investigation into Rugg’s death.

If you have any information that can help place Kyle’s whereabouts before his disappearance, you’re urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The family says the original $25,000 reward is still available.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
SPC Outlook
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck

Latest News

Tips to ensure that your internet barrier issecure
Expert offers tips to ensure your online information secure
What we know about the 150,272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck
SPC Outlook
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase