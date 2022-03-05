Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old man on drug and firearm charges after a slow-speed chase that occurred on FM 92 on Feb. 24. More charges could be pending in the case.

Stephen Allen Gordon was booked into the Tyler County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and no driver’s license. His bond amount was set at $7,500.

According to a press release posted on Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page on Thursday. TCSO deputies were patrolling the Dam B area at about 9 a.m. on Feb. 24 when they tried to stop a green Dodge truck for a traffic violation on FM 92.

When the TCSO patrol unit activated its lights and siren, the driver of the pickup refused to stop and kept going at about 45 mph, the Facebook post stated. The driver, who was later identified as Gordon, continued south for approximately three more miles before he stopped near Harris Grocery.

As the deputies approached the Dodge, they recognized the driver as Gordon. Although he initially refused the deputies’ requests to get out of the truck, Gordon eventually exited the vehicle and was arrested for evading arrest and no driver’s license, the Facebook post stated.

A search of the pickup turned up a small plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for amphetamines and a loaded .380-caliber pistol, the Facebook post stated.

Gordon could face additional charges related to items discovered in his vehicle that were recently stolen in the Dam B area,” the Facebook post stated. “Investigators will be working closely with Southside Metals in obtaining information for additional warrants/charges on Gordon and other individuals involved in the crimes.”

