Tyler Police officer running Fresh 15 Saturday after recovering from traumatic injuries

She was almost killed by a drunk driver while on duty
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Abby Rodseth was in the last hour of her shift ready to head home back in August 2021. As she was driving back to the police department, a vehicle suddenly crashed into her patrol car.

“The vehicle that hit me was a drunk driver. They were going upwards 75 plus miles per hour when they impacted my patrol vehicle, knocked my rifle out of my rifle rack. I ended up with minor traumatic brain injury from the accident, so that brain injury came from the rifle rack splitting open the back of my head,” said Rodseth.

That’s when Rodseth was knocked unconscious.

“I had to go through speech therapy. I had to go through physical therapy. I had a neck and back doctor. I had all sorts of different physicians treating the injuries that I sustained during the accident,” she said.

Now Rodseth is thankful and excited to be running in The Fresh 15 race in the elite runners group

“It’s just giving me this extra joy in my step that I get to just be thankful for what I do have. Everybody wants more and more and more and being thankful for where I’m at and what God’s given me,” Rodseth said.

Rodseth says her husband usually roots from her from the sideline, but this time he’ll be racing right by her side.

