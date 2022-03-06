Bearettes bring home first ever UIL basketball championship

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - The Brownsboro historic girls basketball season ended on a happy note Saturday night.

The Bearettes beat Number 2 ranked Hardin-Jefferson 50-49 to claim the 4A State championship. Brownsboro was led by a fierce senior duo of Mekhayia Moore and Paris Miller. Moore finished with a double-double, 19 points and 14 rebounds. Miller had 20 points and 5 rebounds. The Bearettes other scorers were Khyra Garrett with seven points and Allie Cooper with two points.

The difference in the game came down to a big third quarter by Brownsboro where they outscored hardin-Jefferson 17-7. They then had to hold off a late run by HJ. Brownsboro shot 47.4 field goal percentage, 45.5 three-point percentage and 56.3 free throw percentage.

