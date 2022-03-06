Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The northbound entrance ramp from State Highway 103 East to State Loop 287/US Highway 59 in Lufkin is closed due to a disabled truck and trailer with an oversized load, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT’s Lufkin office tweeted about the ramp’s closure Sunday morning.

“Motorists should choose alternate routes and obey all traffic control in the area,” the TxDOT tweet stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
SPC Outlook
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

Tips to ensure that your internet barrier issecure
Expert offers tips to ensure your online information secure
What we know about the 150,272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
SPC Outlook
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase