Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night

Storm Prediction Center has portions of East Texas in ’Slight Risk’
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday will be a warm and humid day with scattered showers/sprinkles throughout the day. Rain chances increase this evening and tonight as a cold front moves into the area. This front will drive showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, into East Texas late tonight into tomorrow morning.

SPC Outlook
SPC Outlook(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a good chunk of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for today. The best chance for severe weather will be north of I-20.

A really good explanation I recently heard goes something like, “Severe weather events are low-chance, high-impact events.” This means the overall chance for a severe storm is low, but if one does occur, the threats/danger are serious. The front that drives these showers and storms will keep our highs for tomorrow in the mid 50s and take morning lows back to the 30s and 40s for this week. For the full forecast from the First Alert Weather Team, click here.

Storm Risks
Storm Risks(KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck

Latest News

Tips to ensure that your internet barrier issecure
Expert offers tips to ensure your online information secure
What we know about the 150,272 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck
Stephen Gordon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Sheriff: Meth, pistol, stolen items found in vehicle after slow-speed Tyler County chase