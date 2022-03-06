Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Highs in the low 80s today under mostly cloudy skies. Like yesterday, it’ll be a humid day with scattered showers and sprinkles through the day. Rain chances increase this evening and tonight as a cold front moves into the area. This front will drive showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, into East Texas late tonight into tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a good chunk of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for today, make sure you’ve got a way to receive severe weather alerts in the event a watch or warning is issued. The best chance for severe weather will be north of I-20. A really good explanation I recently heard goes something like “severe weather events are low chance, high impact events.” This meaning the overall chance for a severe storm is low, but if one does occur, the threats/danger are serious.

The front that drives these showers and storms will keep our highs for tomorrow in the mid 50s and take morning lows back to the 30s and 40s for this week. The forecast for the coming days calls for continued rain chances and cooler temperatures. A second cold front moves through East Texas next Friday, this one more potent on the temperature side. At this point, this looks like a low rain chance event; however, this front will have the potential to take our lows into the low 30s. We’re not forecasting a hard freeze as of this morning, but you’ll want to make sure you check for updates this week as that could change. If you’re like me, you got excited with the sun and warm temps and started planting. There’s a saying I mentioned yesterday that I’ll say again, something like “never count out a freeze until Easter in Texas.” We’ll have to wait and see how the forecast pans out, but either way it does look like we’ll at least see a light freeze by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.