2022 WAC Men’s Basketball Postseason Honors Announced

DENVER – The 2022 All-WAC teams have been named, following a vote of the WAC’s 13 head coaches. NM State’s Teddy Allen headlines the awards, earning both WAC Player of the Year and WAC Newcomer of the Year. Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq repeated as WAC Defensive Player of the Year, Stephen F. Austin’s Jaylin Jackson-Posey was named Sixth Man of the Year, California Baptist’s Taran Armstrong earned WAC Freshman of the Year and Seattle U’s Chris Victor was named Don Haskins WAC Coach of the Year.

Allen earned WAC Player of the Year and WAC Newcomer of the Year honors after averaging 20.6 points per game in WAC play and leading the Aggies to a share of the regular season title. Averaging 33.4 minutes per game, he carried a .465 shooting percentage and shot .827 on free throws. He also added 6.9 rebounds per game to go with 2.3 assists per game and 1.2 steals per game against WAC foes.

Aimaq repeated as WAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the WAC in rebounding at 14.1 boards per game. He also added 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals per game while also doing his part on offense, averaging 18.4 points per game for the Wolverines.

Jackson-Posey was named the first-ever WAC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 8.8 points per game off the bench to help the Lumberjacks earn a share of the WAC regular season title. Averaging 23.8 minutes per game, he also added 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in league play.

Armstrong earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in his first WAC season as a Lancer. He also added 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game despite missing time due to a non-Covid illness early in the league schedule.

Victor was named Don Haskins WAC Coach of the Year after leading the Redhawks to a share of the regular season title in his first season leading the Redhawks. Taking the helm of the program right before the season began, he was named 18th head coach in Seattle U history on March 1 after leading the Redhawks to a 23-8 record overall, including 14-4 in WAC play. A graduate of Concordia (Calif.), where he helped lead the Eagles to the 2003 NAIA national title as a player, he also has experience as an assistant coach at Concordia (Calif.), Eastern Washington and Seattle U and also spent five seasons as head coach at Citrus College.

Seven different schools are represented on the first team. Joining Allen was UVU’s Aimaq, GCU’s Jovan Blacksher Jr., Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil, Sam Houston’s Savion Flagg, Dixie State’s Hunter Schofield and Seattle U duo Darrion Trammell and Cameron Tyson.

The All-WAC second teamers are Chicago State’s Brandon Betson, Tarleton’s Montre’ Gipson, UT Rio Grande Valley’s Justin Johnson, Stephen F. Austin’s David Kachelries, NM State’s Johnny McCants and Sir’Jabari Rice, Abilene Christian’s Airion Simmons and Grand Canyon’s Holland Woods.

The All-Defensive Team is made up of Aimaq, Tarleton’s Shamir Bogues, Sam Houston’s Javion May, McCants and Trammell.

The All-Newcomer Team consists of Allen, Flagg, Johnson, Tyson and Woods.

2022 All-WAC Teams

Player of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State

Defensive Player of the Year: Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley

Sixth Man of the Year: Jaylin Jackson-Posey, Stephen F. Austin

Newcomer of the Year: Teddy Allen, NM State

Freshman of the Year: Taran Armstrong, California Baptist

Don Haskins Coach of the Year: Chris Victor, Seattle U

First Team All-WAC

Fardaws Aimaq#^ Utah Valley R-So. C 6-11 Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Teddy Allen NM State R-Jr. G 6-6 Phoenix

Jovan Blacksher Jr.$ Grand Canyon So. G 5-11 Oakland, Calif.

Gavin Kensmil Stephen F. Austin Sr. F 6-7 Paramaribo, Suriname

Savion Flagg Sam Houston Gr. G/F 6-7 Alvin, Texas

Hunter Schofield Dixie State Sr. F 6-8 Spanish Fork, Utah

Darrion Trammell#^ Seattle U So. G 5-10 Marin City, Calif.

Cameron Tyson Seattle U R-So. G 6-2 Bothell, Wash.

Second Team All-WAC

Brandon Betson Chicago State Jr. G 6-1 Hercules, Calif.

Montre’ Gipson^ Tarleton Sr. G 5-11 DeSoto, Texas

Justin Johnson UT Rio Grande Valley Jr. G/F 6-6 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

David Kachelries Stephen F. Austin Sr. G 6-1 Emmaus, Pa.

Johnny McCants NM State R-Sr. F 6-7 Las Cruces, N.M.

Sir’Jabari Rice$ NM State R-Jr. G 6-4 Houston

Airion Simmons Abilene Christian Jr. F 6-5 Little Rock, Ark.

Holland Woods Grand Canyon Sr. G 6-1 Phoenix

All-Defensive Team

Fardaws Aimaq% Utah Valley R-So. C 6-11 Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Shamir Bogues Tarleton So. G 6-4 Killeen, Texas

Javion May Sam Houston Jr. G 6-2 Chicago

Johnny McCants NM State R-Sr. F 6-7 Las Cruces, N.M.

Darrion Trammell Seattle U So. G 5-10 Marin City, Calif.

All-Newcomer Team

Teddy Allen NM State R-Jr. G 6-6 Phoenix

Savion Flagg Sam Houston Gr. G/F 6-7 Alvin, Texas

Justin Johnson UT Rio Grande Valley Jr. G/F 6-6 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Cameron Tyson Seattle U R-So. G 6-2 Bothell, Wash.

Holland Woods Grand Canyon Sr. G 6-1 Phoenix

# – 2021 First Team All-WAC Selection

$ - 2021 Second Team All-WAC Selection

% - 2021 All-Defensive Team Selection

^ - 2021 All-Newcomer Team Selection