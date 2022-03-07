Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amazon rainforest nearing tipping point, study suggests

The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study...
The Amazon is nearing a tipping point of shifting from a rainforest to a savannah, a new study suggests.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists said the Amazon rainforest may be nearing a critical tipping point that could see it turn into something more like a grassy savannah.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change looked at month-by-month satellite imagery of the rainforest over 20 years.

Scientists said they’re seeing signs of what they call “resilience loss” over about three-fourths of the rainforest, which basically means it’s losing its ability to recover from things like droughts, logging and fires.

It’s not possible to tell exactly when the transition from rainforest to savannah might happen, but the authors of the study said once it’s obvious, it’ll be too late to stop.

That’s bad news for the rest of the planet, because the rainforest stores a huge amount of carbon, which affects global weather patterns.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Spotty showers possible this evening; storm chances increase overnight
Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of child
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

In this photo provided by Duke Health, Drs. Joseph Turek, left, and Henry Rice perform a thymus...
Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
3 teens wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
The baby is too young to tell whether it's a male or female, so it hasn't been named yet.
Caldwell Zoo shares first look at baby colobus monkey
The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine