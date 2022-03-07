Caldwell Zoo shares first look at baby colobus monkey

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new arrival at the Caldwell Zoo was announced on social media Monday.

The zoo shared a picture of a Colobus monkey holding her baby, born on Feb. 24 at the zoo. The parents are Adanna and Pamba.

The baby has not been named yet, as the zoo says it’s too young to tell if it is a male or female. The zoo says the troupe of colobus monkeys are supportive of the parents and baby in their habitat in the Africa section of the zoo.

“Black and white colobus were almost hunted to extinction, but thanks to conservation efforts, their numbers are improving,” the zoo wrote on social media. “So, needless to say, we are thrilled to welcome the little one to our family.”

