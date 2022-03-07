First Alert: A cold rain will make for a raw, dreary Tuesday in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will stay cloudy and cold this evening and overnight as lows drop into the middle 40′s.

Another storm system and area of low pressure in the desert southwest will kick into the plains tomorrow. This will bring us a likely, 80% chance of a cold rain throughout the Piney Woods for your Tuesday. Look for daytime highs to only reach the upper 40′s, making for a raw, damp day in east Texas.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-half to three-quarters of an inch with Tuesday’s rain maker.

Once this storm system and wet weather exits stage left on Wednesday, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies and more seasonally cool temperatures for the middle of the week.

Thursday will be our warmest and sunniest day of the week as we bask under sun-filled skies and highs warming into the lower 70′s.

We will then be tracking a strong, late season cold front for Friday. This frontal passage will bring us a likely chance of rain followed by blustery conditions and a big dip in temperatures to close out the week.

If skies can clear out by Friday evening, we will likely see a late season freeze for Saturday morning as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

This weekend will feature freezing starts followed by cool-to-mild afternoons under sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 50′s before the return of southerly winds lead to middle 60′s for Sunday afternoon.

With the weather pattern and jet stream remaining fairly active, we will keep the cold fronts sweeping through, leading to big fluctuations with our temperatures throughout the week.

