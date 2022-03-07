Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.(Alex Sanz | (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Joro Spiders are expected to take up residency along the entire east coast, according to scientists at the University of Georgia.

According to report published by the university, the bright yellow, blue-black and red spiders first arrived in Georgia around 2013 and have since spread across the state and Southeast.

Unlike its relative, the golden silk spider, scientists say Joros are able to withstand colder temperatures, allowing them to likely exist beyond the borders of the Southeast.

According to the report, Joro spiders are found across their native country of Japan, which has a similar climate to the United States.

“Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering,” Andy Davis with Odum School of Ecology said in the UGA report.

Undergraduate researcher Benjamin Frick said humans play a major factor in Joro spiders living in more regions.

Scientists believe the first Joro spiders were likely stowaways on shipping containers, and they could easily travel on a car or luggage.

The report says Joro spiders are relatively harmless and are more a nuisance than a threat.

“Joros won’t bite unless cornered, and their fangs are often not large enough to break human skin,” the report says.

The spiders typically spin webs around late May or early June, but the large female webs are usually seen around the start of fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Spotty showers possible this evening; storm chances increase overnight
Presser on Kyle Rugg
Remains found in Polk County identified as man missing since 2015
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of child
Source: Gray News Media
Northbound ramp from SH 103 East to Loop 287 in Lufkin closed due to disabled truck
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

In this photo provided by Duke Health, Drs. Joseph Turek, left, and Henry Rice perform a thymus...
Baby gets heart transplant with a twist to fight rejection
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
3 teens wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
Train derailment in Pittsburg.
32 train cars derailed in Pittsburg
The baby is too young to tell whether it's a male or female, so it hasn't been named yet.
Caldwell Zoo shares first look at baby colobus monkey
The U.S. weighs options to counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, Ukraine Gov,...
Debate over US role in Ukraine