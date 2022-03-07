Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Temperature swings can threaten new gardens in East Texas

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - March is a month many will begin planting gardens, but with temperatures still swinging back and forth, protecting those plants is a must.

Gregg County Ag and Natural Resources Agent Shaniqua Davis recommends covering sensitive plants with a cloth or plastic sheet. For some plants and vegetables though, Davis recommends holding off on planting for a little longer.

“Cover those plants. Just make sure if we do get any frost. there’s freezing temperatures in the evening so you want to make sure that you cover and protect those plants just because they are young and tender. If you can hold off on planting on those transplant. you need to hold off probably a few more weeks to make sure that the weather has stabilized,” Davis said.

Davis also added to check your extended weather forecast for the next ten days before you decide to plant to make sure that temperatures are favorable for planting.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

