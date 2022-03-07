Texas Oil and Gas Association president says state plays key role in energy security, stability

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas News’ Blake Holland spoke Monday morning with Todd Staples, the president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the role Texas plays when it comes to energy security and stability.

The Anderson County native said the United States depends on Texas for leadership in the oil and gas base, contributing about 43 percent of the nation’s oil production and about 26 percent of its gas.

“And these numbers can grow with smart policies,” he said.

Staples called for a long-term energy plan for America, emphasizing the link between national security and energy security.

“For too long in America we have treated oil and gas not like the asset that it is, but rather a liability,” Staples said. “And we need a fundamental mind shift in America. And I believe that our industry, our country, and our state can lead in providing not only the supplies of oil and natural gas that are irreplaceable here at home, but can help our allies across the world. But we need to stop the delaying tactics. We need to stop cancelling projects. And we need to recognize that this industry can and does produce oil and natural gas much cleaner and more environmentally friendly ways than any country in the world.”

Looking to the future, Staples said the world’s population is growing and will need more affordable, reliable, and dependable energy supplies.

“Oil and gas is going to be a part of that, along with renewables, hydrogen, nuclear, and other forms of energy. And we need to make certain that we have a rational conversation about how to meet these demands.”

