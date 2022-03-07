TxDOT continues with US 69 project; should be completed early 2023

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The three-phase U.S. 69 project is entering the second and third phases of its construction.

“The traffic is busy anyway, so I know all of Zavalla will be happy when this construction is completed. It’s been an ongoing process now for two to three years,” TxDOT’s Rhonda Oaks said.

TxDOT has split the US 69 project into three phases. The first phase began in 2018 as it completed roadways between Huntington to FM 844. Oaks said both the second and third phases of the project are now underway.

“The second phase began at 844 and it takes us into Zavalla with a new overpass at state Highway 63. So from there, the third phase is in progress and it takes us to the Jasper County line,” Oaks said.

Oaks said TxDOT completed part of the second phase last week.

“From 844 to Zavalla, we actually moved traffic over into the new southbound lane, because there’s two new southbound lanes into Zavalla. The northbound traffic is still in a single lane coming back toward Lufkin in the old pattern. And while we lay new asphalt over there that will make it two lanes northbound also,” Oaks said.

Oaks said the significant part about the traffic switch is now the southbound traffic has moved over, dividing the traffic with a median. She said the change will result in a safer traffic pattern.

“US 69, you know of course, travels to and connects to our Beaumont district. It is a major evacuation route through East Texas. When we have major storms coming in, it is very heavily traveled and it has become more traveled in recent years. We have a lot of truck traffic,” Oaks said.

Oaks said TxDOT expects the second phase of the U.S. 69 project to be completed in July 2022, and the third phase to be done in early 2023.

