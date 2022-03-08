Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Aggie football holds first spring practice

The Texas A&M Aggie football team takes the field for their first spring practice.
The Texas A&M Aggie football team takes the field for their first spring practice.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team opened up the 2022 spring season with their first practice on Monday afternoon at the Coolidge Practice Fields.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is excited for the spring season to see how things play out and the time he gets to experiment for the next month. One of the main things to look out for during Spring Football is the ongoing and competitive quarterback battle between a now healthy Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and freshman Conner Weigman.

On top of the quarterback battle, Fisher and company are coming off the highest-rated signing class in modern history. There are a lot of expectations for this group and the spring season will give several of the newcomers opportunities to get acclimated to the college game, which Fisher said is already going really well.

“The young guys have adapted,” Fisher said. “Those 12 guys have gotten in and gotten the culture of how to work and how to do things, and I’ve been very happy with their progress in what they’ve done. The upperclassmen have done a really nice job. They seem to be in really good shape from a conditioning standpoint, from a physical standpoint, getting stronger. Our meetings that we’re allowed to have the young guys have been catching on to things. It’s fun to watch a new group emerge. The leadership’s different. Leadership has emerged. Different guys have emerged in how they do things,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will hold spring practices for the next month (minus spring break) and will conclude with the annual Maroon and White game on April 9th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in
Jeremy and Shane Calvert caught a tournament-winning fish on Sunday at Sam Rayburn Lake in East...
Sharelunker caught at Sam Rayburn fishing tournament
The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn confessed to deputies that he shot his son,...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting son in Angelina County
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years

Latest News

Bron Breakker
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw
Bron Breakker
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning
SFA basketball celebrates
‘Jacks back in postseason after long, bumpy ride
Dak Prescott
Cowboys make moves as team works towards salary cap compliancy