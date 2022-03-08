Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: New Jersey officers catch 3-year-old dropped from burning building

A father throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to escape the flames. (SOURCE: SOUTH BRUNSWICK PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, N.J. (Gray News) – The body camera of an officer in New Jersey caught the dramatic moment a child was dropped out the window of a burning building and into the arms of officers below.

A raging fire was coursing through an apartment complex in Brunswick, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

First responders with the South Brunswick Police Department believed they had fully evacuated the building when they saw a man stick his head out of a second story window.

During a fire, a father dropped his son down to first responders. (WCBS, SOUTH BRUNSWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT, SOUTH BRUNSWICK FIRE, NEIGHBOR HANDOUT, CNN)

The first responders lined up on the ground below as the man disappeared back into the apartment, reappearing with his 3-year-old son. The group below yelled at the father to “pass the baby,” and the man dropped the child into their outstretched arms.

The officers then regroup to catch the father as he pulls himself out of the window headfirst and drops to the ground. Police say both the father and child suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in
Jeremy and Shane Calvert caught a tournament-winning fish on Sunday at Sam Rayburn Lake in East...
Sharelunker caught at Sam Rayburn fishing tournament
The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn confessed to deputies that he shot his son,...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting son in Angelina County
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Dems drop COVID-19 funds, clear way for OK of Ukraine aid
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense attorney: Men were ‘stoned’ when FBI informant recorded them in alleged Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Union makes counteroffer on 98th day of MLB lockout