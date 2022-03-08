First Alert: Wet weather moves out this evening, but the chilly air remains in place

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The wet weather will depart the scene tonight, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and cold conditions as lows drop into the upper 30′s.

Wednesday will be dry, but the clouds will be stubborn. We will see some peeks of sunshine late in the afternoon under chilly temperatures as daytime highs top out in the upper 50′s.

Thursday will be our warmest and sunniest day of the week as we bask under sun-filled skies and highs warming into the lower 70′s.

We will then be tracking a strong, late season cold front for Friday. This frontal passage will bring us a likely chance of rain followed by blustery conditions and a big dip in temperatures to close out the week.

If skies can clear out by Friday evening, we will likely see a late season freeze for Saturday morning as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

This weekend will feature freezing starts followed by cool-to-mild afternoons under sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 50′s before the return of southerly winds lead to middle 60′s for Sunday afternoon.

The return of southerly winds will lead to a quick warming trend next week as mild temperatures and more spring-like weather returns to our part of the state.

