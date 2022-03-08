Lufkin groups discourage underage drinking as spring break approaches

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Spring break is right around the corner, and with all the fun also comes a warning about alcohol-related accidents, which are often deadly. Groups in Lufkin were determined Tuesday to help prevent underage drinking by making parents and family members aware of the consequences.

The Drug Free All Stars, The Coalition, Brookshire Brothers, and TxDOT met to discourage underage drinking for teens going into spring break by placing stickers on alcohol cases. Sharon Kruk, the executive director for The Coalition, said the event focuses on warning the adults of our community about the consequences of providing alcohol to minors.

“The whole goal is hopefully to make someone think twice about possibly providing alcohol to a minor. So we place these stickers on packs of beer and different products that may be more available or interesting to youth,” Kruk said.

Each sticker informs consumers that they could face one year in jail, a $4000 fine, or suspension of their driver’s license for six months if they provide the substances to minors.

“We know that spring break is a time that youth get together and have parties and enjoy their time off from school, which is great, but we don’t want alcohol to be a part of those parties and so we purposely pick this week before spring break,” Kruk said.

According to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, alcohol is a factor in the deaths of approximately 4,300 people under 21 in the United States per year. Drug Free All Star member Rosina Camarillo has been visiting local stores to place the stickers on cases.

“We are young and our brains are so malleable. And to have alcohol and drugs falter that is completely life changing. So it is important to me and my peers to be safe and to go into the right direction by living the lives we should be able to,” Camarillo said.

A 2019 survey showed that among adults ages 18 to 20, 36 percent reported drinking each month and 23 percent reported binge drinking.

