Man accused of pandemic loan, unemployment aid fraud

A former New Orleans resident faces federal charges that he fraudulently received a pandemic...
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former New Orleans resident faces federal charges that he fraudulently received a pandemic business aid loan and unemployment benefits.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans’ office said Monday that 46-year-old Stacy V. Santemore, now of Houston, is charged with making false statements and theft of government funds.

He was charged last week in New Orleans. Prosecutors accuse Santemore of fraudulently obtaining a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan of more than $89,000 and more than $1,000 in unemployment benefits while he was working for Amtrak.

Santemore has not entered a plea.

His first court appearance is set for later this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

