Oil billionaire GOP donor sues Beto O’Rourke for defamation

Beto O'Rourke is being sued by Kelcy Warren, the founder of Energy Transfer, the pipeline giant...
Beto O'Rourke is being sued by Kelcy Warren, the founder of Energy Transfer, the pipeline giant that earned billions as a result of Texas’ 2021 winter storm.(KWTX Graphic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas oil pipeline billionaire is suing Beto O’Rourke for defamation after the Democrat criticized his $1 million donation to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign following last year’s deadly winter blackout. O’Rourke on Monday called the lawsuit frivolous.

The former presidential candidate has criticized Abbott for accepting a $1 million donation from Kelcy Warren, the chairman of Energy Transfer.

O’Rourke says the two-term governor let energy companies off the hook by not mandating more significant industry oversight or weatherization.

A spokeswoman for Abbott says their campaign has nothing to do with the lawsuit

