Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in

Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett(Corrigan Police Department)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan police say that a suspect who threatened to “shoot up” Corrigan-Camden High School has turned himself in to area authorities.

Corrigan Police Chief Darrell Gibson said that Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett turned himself in to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 a.m. without incident. Gibson said Jones will initially be charged with terroristic threat of a public servant, which is a third degree felony.

Jones allegedly sent messages to students stating “seven carloads of people were going to come and shoot up the school,” according to police.

Corrigan-Camden ISD reported the threats occurred Monday at 1:55 p.m. resulting in a “soft lock-down” of both the High School and Junior High campuses.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy and Shane Calvert caught a tournament-winning fish on Sunday at Sam Rayburn Lake in East...
Sharelunker caught at Sam Rayburn fishing tournament
The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn confessed to deputies that he shot his son,...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting son in Angelina County
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years

Latest News

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein
ABC’s Rick Klein discusses effects of Biden’s ban on Russian oil, gas imports
ABC News Political Director Rick Klein
ABC's Rick Klein discusses effects of Biden's ban on Russian oil, gas imports - clipped version
Bron Breakker
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw