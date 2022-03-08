Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan police say that a suspect who threatened to “shoot up” Corrigan-Camden High School has turned himself in to area authorities.

Corrigan Police Chief Darrell Gibson said that Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett turned himself in to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 11:48 a.m. without incident. Gibson said Jones will initially be charged with terroristic threat of a public servant, which is a third degree felony.

Jones allegedly sent messages to students stating “seven carloads of people were going to come and shoot up the school,” according to police.

Corrigan-Camden ISD reported the threats occurred Monday at 1:55 p.m. resulting in a “soft lock-down” of both the High School and Junior High campuses.

