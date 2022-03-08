Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Quick and delicious breakfast pizza by Mama Steph

Watch East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This breakfast pizza is simple to make with ingredients you may have on hand. You can customize it with your preferred ingredients, too, to keep breakfast from being boring from time to time.

Quick and delicious breakfast pizza by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 Boboli-type pre-made pizza crust

1 to 1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup chopped cook bacon (about three or four pieces of bacon)

Couple of handfuls of baby arugula or spinach

2 tablespoons of grated parmesan

4 eggs

Method

Place boboli on a non-stick baking pan sprayed with a bit of cooking spray. Preheat oven to 500 degrees.

Brush the top of the crust with some of the olive oil.

Top the crust with the mozzarella and bacon. Then crack the eggs one at a time on top of the pizza. You can use up to six eggs.

Sprinkle pizza with parmesan cheese. The arugula can be added now, and baked on, if desired, or you can add it after baking if you prefer it fresh. I do some of each.

If desired, you can sprinkle with parsley or chives and red pepper flakes.

Bake for about eight minutes or until eggs are firm enough for your liking.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

