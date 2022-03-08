Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years

Resident of Lufkin's Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years
By Phoebe Green and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrated 100 years Tuesday.

Lou Ray Berry celebrated the day surrounded by family and friends. She had a birthday cake and Casa Ole brought her some of her favorite food.

When asked what piece of advice she would give to younger women, she said she would tell them to trust in God.

“Give your heart and life to the Lord and try to live by it. Oh, it’s not always easy, I’ve been misbehaved myself,” Berry said with a laugh.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

