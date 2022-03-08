Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA basketball teams, prepare for first trip to WAC Vegas

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball teams have finished their first regular season in the Western Athletic Conference and now prepare for their first trip to the WAC tournament in Las Vegas.

The men will go in as the 3-seed after splitting their regular season championship with Seattle and New Mexico State, who both had tiebreakers over the Lumberjacks. The ‘Jack’s first game in Vegas will be Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. Texas time in the Quarterfinals.

“W are are going to give our guys some free time earlier in the week ‚” SFA men’s head basketball coach Kyle Keller said. “ We are going to let them enjoy it. the kids have spent a lot of time working really hard this year. We are going to give them some time to enjoy Las Vegas and be a young person. Give them some time to walk around and see all the fancy lights and all the people. As the week goes on we will get locked in for basketball and go through our normal routine. Playing in a casino will be different. It will be fun, but as we progress along than it becomes day by day.”

The women will not play until Friday after clinching the top seed in the tournament. The Ladyjacks went 17-1 in their first year as a member of the league. The semifinal game for the ladies is set to tip off at 2 p.m. Texas time.

“We were already in Vegas when we played Dixie State,” head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg said.” We gave them a four hour layover because we took a red eye out. That was kind of the thinking then. ‘He is Vegas. here is the strip. Go walk around. Go eat. go shop. Go do whatever you want to do, Kind of get Vegas out of your system because we knew when they went back they would not get that same opportunity. Now Wednesday night we may take them out to eat. Maybe give them an hour to relive that and then once we get to Thursday it needs to be all of our attention on what we are trying to accomplish.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

