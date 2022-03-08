Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

State champion coach Terry Ward heading back to Tenaha

State Champion coach Terry Ward heading back to Tenaha
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENAHA, Texas (KTRE) - A familiar face is returning to the sidelines.

The district has announced Terry Ward will be their new athletic director and head football coach.

Ward resigned from the district in 2015 where he spent six years. Tenaha won a state championship in 2011 under Ward’s leadership.

Ward comes back to Tenaha after serving as an assistant coach at Frankston this past year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Dewayne Jones Jr., 19, of Crockett
Man sought for alleged threats against Corrigan-Camden High School turns self in
Jeremy and Shane Calvert caught a tournament-winning fish on Sunday at Sam Rayburn Lake in East...
Sharelunker caught at Sam Rayburn fishing tournament
The sheriff’s office said Denver Garin Hathorn confessed to deputies that he shot his son,...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting son in Angelina County
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years
Resident of Lufkin’s Pinecrest Retirement Community celebrates 100 years

Latest News

Bron Breakker
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw
Bron Breakker
Day after losing NXT title, Bron Breakker says no discussion on moving up to Raw
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning
SFA basketball celebrates
‘Jacks back in postseason after long, bumpy ride
Dak Prescott
Cowboys make moves as team works towards salary cap compliancy