Texas county finds 10K uncounted ballots from primary day

FILE -Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary. The ruling Friday night, Feb. 11, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail. It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST
HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say about 10,000 mail ballots were tabulated but not counted in Texas’ most populous county on the day of last week’s election, adding to the delay in determining some winners in the nation’s first primary of the 2022 midterms.

Election officials in Harris County, home to Houston, said late Saturday that an “oversight” led to 10,000 ballots not being counted. The 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican ballots will be added to the final tallies Tuesday.

The AP will tabulate the additional votes from Harris County and update its vote count. The March 1 primary was the first statewide election that took place in Texas under new, tighter voting laws.

