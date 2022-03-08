Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool, rainy

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out chilly with clouds increasing and a few sprinkles in Deep East Texas.  More rain will develop down to the south this morning and spread northward through East Texas by midday and early afternoon.  Expect scattered showers to continue into the afternoon and come to an end this evening.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day.  Rain ends tonight and clouds clear tomorrow morning.  Temperatures will warm to near 60 tomorrow and to near 70 by Thursday with more sunshine.  Another cold front arrives Friday with a chance for rain and a big cool down.  A light wintry mix is possible by the end of the day Friday with sunshine returning this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

