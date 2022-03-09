Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who...
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who reportedly left her home with an unknown man on Monday, March 7th.(Burnet County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNET, Texas (KWTX) - The Burnet Police Department and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for Helen May Marie Pierce, 11, a runaway who reportedly left her home with an unknown man on Monday, March 7th.

Investigators believe the girl may be in danger. Pierce reportedly left her home “willingly with an unknown male in a gray 4-door sedan,” police said.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim shorts. Pierce is about 4′10″ and weighs about 100 pounds.

“Due to the age of the child and the circumstances surrounding this case, the Burnet Police Department has issued a statewide Amber Alert,” police said.

If you have information regarding the girl’s whereabouts, call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 512-756-8080.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
WEBXTRA: Family of two killed at San Augustine County intersection petition for 4-way stop
After 2 women die in San Augustine County intersection, family petitions for 4-way stop
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Source: Gray News Media
Fire breaks out at RoyOMartin OSB plant in Corrigan
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child

Latest News

Cybersecurity Threats
East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks
Consumer Price Index
Consumer Price Index
Ukranian exchange student Daria Konkova
Ukranian exchange student in East Texas reacts to war with Russia
East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks
East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks
Plans for the brand new Crockett swimming pool which is expected to be completed by the summer.
Crockett municipal swimming pool to be ready by summer