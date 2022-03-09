Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates say several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) said Tuesday that the bag found Feb. 25 near a boat launch contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head. The bag also contained grains, colored cloth material and two hand-drawn pictures.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their Humane Law Enforcement Department at 401-438-8150 ext. 3 or email cruelty@rispca.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

