East Texas offers bounty of activities, options for spring break

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Kendyl Turner with The East Texas Weekend spoke on East Texas Now about the plethora of options available to East Texans as spring break nears.

She offered up a variety of things to do, whether you’re looking for somewhere new to eat, somewhere to let the kids burn off some energy, some fresh air, somewhere to res and relax, somewhere to get a sweet treat, or somewhere to do some shopping.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.