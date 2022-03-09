Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas offers bounty of activities, options for spring break

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Kendyl Turner with The East Texas Weekend spoke on East Texas Now about the plethora of options available to East Texans as spring break nears.

She offered up a variety of things to do, whether you’re looking for somewhere new to eat, somewhere to let the kids burn off some energy, some fresh air, somewhere to res and relax, somewhere to get a sweet treat, or somewhere to do some shopping.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
Etoile ISD
Etoile ISD agrees to shut down over financial reasons
Angelina County judge Don Lymbery
Angelina County judge, 2 commissioners, road engineer indicted
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child

Latest News

Smith County Game Room Bust
Smith County Game Room Bust
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Controversy surrounds Smith County Democratic Party’s precinct chair ballot drawing
Two Years Since First Case
Gregg County Health Authority talks about 2 years in COVID-19′s shadow
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses electronic gaming rooms being shut down in Rusk County
Sheriff discusses electronic gaming rooms being shut down in Rusk County
What we know about the 150,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas