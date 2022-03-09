First Alert: Clearing skies will lead to a cold night followed by a sunny, pleasant Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With skies clearing out tonight, it will be another cold night as lows drop into the middle-to-upper 30′s.

Thursday will be our warmest and sunniest day of the week as we bask under sun-filled skies and highs warming into the lower 70′s. Tomorrow will be our best weather day to spend time outdoors this week.

We will then be tracking a strong, late season cold front for Friday. This frontal passage will bring us a likely, 60% chance of light rain in the afternoon followed by blustery conditions and a big dip in temperatures to close out the week.

Temperatures will top out around 60-degrees around the midday time frame on Friday before falling late in the day as gusty, north winds usher in another batch of cold air to east Texas.

If skies can clear out by Friday evening, we will likely see a late season freeze for Saturday morning as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

Therefore, if you have done any recent spring planting or have tender vegetation that is sensitive to the cold, I would highly recommend you take precautions to shelter those plants for this weekend since we could be looking at not just one, but two nights of freezing temperatures in our part of the state.

This weekend will feature freezing starts followed by cool-to-mild afternoons under sunny skies. Saturday’s highs will be in the middle 50′s before the return of southerly winds lead to middle 60′s for Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be a mild and breezy day as we bring in a 30% chance of showers late in the day as another storm system quickly jets across the deep south.

Behind this system, look for drier air to filter in for the middle of next week. This will lead to chilly mornings followed by mild afternoons under lots of blue sky.

