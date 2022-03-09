Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott announces statewide day of prayer for Ukraine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13, 2022 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

Abbott also announced that the governor’s mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday and Sunday in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.

“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”

