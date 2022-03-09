Pharmacy Owner Convicted of Unlawfully Dispensing 1.5 Million Doses of Controlled Substances

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury in the Southern District of Texas convicted a Texas pharmacy owner Tuesday for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and laundering money from his now-shuttered pharmacies.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Clint Carr, 32, of Cypress, co-owned and operated CC Pharmacy in Houston, and CC Pharmacy 2 and CC Pharmacy 3 in the Austin area with co-conspirator Dustin Curry.

In just 18 months, Carr, Curry and their co-conspirators unlawfully distributed over 1.5 million dosage units of controlled substances, including over 1.1 million pills of oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Trial evidence showed that CC Pharmacy unlawfully dispensed controlled substances, mostly oxycodone and hydrocodone, in bulk for cash, based on mostly forged or stolen prescriptions brought in by drug couriers posing as staff of long-term care facilities.

CC Pharmacy brought in over $5.5 million from the unlawful sale of these controlled substances, cash proceeds which Carr and his co-conspirators structured to avoid reporting requirements. Evidence at trial showed that Carr used these drug proceeds to finance a lavish lifestyle, including the down payment on a $100,000 Ford pickup truck.

“Carr’s conviction is a reminder that the Department of Justice will hold accountable those who have helped fuel the country’s opioid epidemic,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This includes pharmacy owners who have effectively poisoned our communities.”

Carr was convicted of one count of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances, four counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances, one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

He faces a maximum total penalty of up to 140 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors with sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

To date, five other co-conspirators, including Curry, have pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

