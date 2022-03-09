Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for copper thieves

Pictured is the Ford F-350 dually that suspects used to steal copper from a Polk County property. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the people who stole copper from a property on a property off Crestview Drive on Feb. 14.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the theft occurred in the early morning hours.

The suspects were driving a 2000 to 2007 Ford F-350 dually that was towing a flatbed utility trailer, according to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The pickup has a sticker in the top right and left corners of the rear window.

“If you have any information in reference to this case that will help with the investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated. “If you would rather remain anonymous, you may contact the Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP.”

