Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas A&M System Chancellor orders system CEOs to sever ties with Russian entities

System CEOs were directed to dissolve all agreements with Russian entities
(KWTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp sent a memo Wednesday to all of the Texas A&M System’s chief executive officers, directing them to sever any and all ties with Russian entities. The email said the action was taken because of President Joe Biden’s announcement of sanctions and restrictions on U.S. technology transfer to Russia.

Sharp told the CEOs that they “should dissolve all agreements with Russian entities, specifically those relating to academics, research and intellectual property.”

The email also condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it a “brutal, senseless and unjust attack” on the sovereign nation and its people. The chancellor also stressed the action is “in no way an indictment of our faculty members of Russian descent nor a criticism of faculty working to improve conditions in Russia.”

“I believe most, if not all, of our faculty oppose the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cronies, and will support this action,” the email stated.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
WEBXTRA: Family of two killed at San Augustine County intersection petition for 4-way stop
After 2 women die in San Augustine County intersection, family petitions for 4-way stop
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Source: Gray News Media
Fire breaks out at RoyOMartin OSB plant in Corrigan
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child

Latest News

Cybersecurity Threats
East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks
Consumer Price Index
Consumer Price Index
Ukranian exchange student Daria Konkova
Ukranian exchange student in East Texas reacts to war with Russia
East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks
East Texas experts provide tips on protecting yourself against threat of Russian cyberattacks
Plans for the brand new Crockett swimming pool which is expected to be completed by the summer.
Crockett municipal swimming pool to be ready by summer