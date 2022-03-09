Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Fair mix of sun and clouds today. Another cool down arrives Friday!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Expect another cool day with a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will likely sit in the middle to upper 50s for most, but if cloud cover persists where you live then temperatures will likely trend a bit cooler. Ample sunshine will help us see a big jump in afternoon temps tomorrow, placing highs in the middle to upper 60s with a few lucky folks hitting 70 degrees! Our warming trend will be short lived, however, thanks to a strong cold front that will swing through during the first half of Friday. Scattered showers will be likely along and ahead of this cold front, and some spots (mainly north of I-20) could see some wintry mix fall alongside the cold rain. Temperatures will drop to below freezing in the upper 20s by Saturday morning, so there could be some slick spots on elevated roadways and bridges which you should be wary of. Clouds will clear out by Saturday afternoon as we warm into the middle 50s. We will see another big jump in temperatures by Sunday as we top off in the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will trend warm as well in the 70s, and scattered showers look to return to the forecast for the start of next week. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday morning, so don’t forget to set those clocks forward by one hour before bed Saturday night!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that put two people in the hospital late Wednesday.
Man dead, 1 arrested in Lufkin fast food restaurant shooting
WEBXTRA: Family of two killed at San Augustine County intersection petition for 4-way stop
After 2 women die in San Augustine County intersection, family petitions for 4-way stop
4 people were arrested, with charges varying from sex offender to a felon with a gun, as well...
San Augustine home raided after neighbors complain of drug activity near school
Source: Gray News Media
Fire breaks out at RoyOMartin OSB plant in Corrigan
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to the disable/elderly/child.
Tyler nurse accused of repeatedly abusing special needs child

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
First Alert: Tracking a blue norther that will bring in some rain and blustery conditions on Friday
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice today