CBP Officers seize $841K in hard narcotics at the Laredo Port of Entry

Packages containing 64 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers...
Packages containing 64 pounds of cocaine, 17 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas.(CBP Public Affairs)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized hard narcotics that totaled over $841,000 in street value.

A 1996 MCI commercial bus driven by a Mexican man ,52, was making entry from Mexico on March 6.

CBP officers discovered a total of 64.48 pounds of alleged cocaine and 17.19 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the bus during the second inspection.

The methamphetamine and cocaine have a combined street value of $841,167.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the bus that led to the driver arrested.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further

“Narcotics interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This significant seizure demonstrates the positive results of our officers’ diligent work and dedication to prevent drugs from crossing the border.”

