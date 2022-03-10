Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chevron Phillips agrees to cut pollution at 3 Texas plants

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company plant in Baytown
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company plant in Baytown(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST
HOUSTON (AP) - Federal officials say Chevron Phillips Chemical Co, will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants over allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

The company will also pay a $3.4 million civil penalty under a proposed settlement announced Wednesday by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency. The changes are expected to reduce greenhouse gases by more than 75,000 tons per year.

Chevron Phillips Chemical says it is “fully committed to environmental stewardship” and that it’s pleased to settle the matter with the EPA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

