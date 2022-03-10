Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Czech American West to be featured on The Texas Bucket List

The Texas Bucket List - The Czech-American Restaurant in West
The Texas Bucket List - The Czech-American Restaurant in West
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Czech American cuisine will be featured on the show “The Texas Bucket List.”

The eatery has been open for over 40 years and this family has kept it running strong to this day.

“I was about 10 when I started working here… All of my siblings have worked here. I have five and every single one of us started here,” said owner Janene Gueringer.

Host Shane McAuliffe grabs a bite at this local restaurant at 6:30 p.m. the weekend of March 12-13  alongside he Boston Terrier Museum in Floydada and The Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi on KWTX.

